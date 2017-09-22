Reds' Scott Schebler: Homers twice in loss to Cards
Schebler went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs during Thursday's loss to St. Louis.
The outfielder had just a single homer, five RBI and seven runs through his previous 20 games, so Thursday's showing was a welcomed power outburst for fantasy owners. It's been a breakout showing for Schebler, as he's up to 29 homers, 63 RBI and 62 runs with a .236/.314/.497 slash line through just 132 games.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Smashes 27th homer in Friday win•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Gets rout started early with grand slam•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Double short of cycle Friday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Returns to action Friday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...