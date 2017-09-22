Reds' Scott Schebler: Homers twice in loss to Cards

Schebler went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs during Thursday's loss to St. Louis.

The outfielder had just a single homer, five RBI and seven runs through his previous 20 games, so Thursday's showing was a welcomed power outburst for fantasy owners. It's been a breakout showing for Schebler, as he's up to 29 homers, 63 RBI and 62 runs with a .236/.314/.497 slash line through just 132 games.