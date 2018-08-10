Reds' Scott Schebler: Hopes to return by next weekend
Schebler (shoulder) plans to resume throwing Sunday or Monday and return from the DL sometime next weekend, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Schebler was shut down from throwing last week after suffering a setback during his initial rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. Though a return by next weekend appears to be slightly optimistic, Schebler was confident that he won't need a lot of time in the minors before coming back from the DL. "I feel like once I get back to 100 percent, with all the at-bats I got down there, I don't need to go down for a long DL stint as far as rehabbing. Once I start throwing again, I'm hoping it's just a couple of days." A better sense of his timetable should come into focus once he's able to start throwing again.
