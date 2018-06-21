Reds' Scott Schebler: Lands on bereavement list
Schebler was placed on the bereavement list Thursday.
This helps explain Schebler's absence from the starting lineup Thursday. The outfielder must miss between three and seven days while on the list, so he could return as early as Sunday against the Cubs or as late as next Thursday against the Brewers. Adam Duvall and Jesse Winker should man the corner-outfield spots until Schebler is back with the Reds.
