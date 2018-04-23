Reds' Scott Schebler: Leading off Monday
Schebler is starting in right field and leading off Monday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
With Jesse Winker getting the day off following a string of five straight starts and Jose Peraza carrying just a .260 on-base percentage through 20 games this year, manager Jim Riggleman will give Schebler an opportunity to occupy the leadoff spot for Monday's series opener. If Schebler holds his own atop the order, he could continue to be a leadoff option for the Reds when the team lines up against a right-handed starter.
More News
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...