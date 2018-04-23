Reds' Scott Schebler: Leading off Monday

Schebler is starting in right field and leading off Monday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

With Jesse Winker getting the day off following a string of five straight starts and Jose Peraza carrying just a .260 on-base percentage through 20 games this year, manager Jim Riggleman will give Schebler an opportunity to occupy the leadoff spot for Monday's series opener. If Schebler holds his own atop the order, he could continue to be a leadoff option for the Reds when the team lines up against a right-handed starter.