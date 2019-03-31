Reds' Scott Schebler: Leading off Sunday
Schebler will start in center field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Pirates.
Schebler will bat atop the Reds order in place of Jesse Winker. He batted fifth on Opening Day, and is likely to bat in the heart of the Reds' lineup for the majority of his appearances.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Handling leadoff duties•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Starting center fielder•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Outstanding spring continues•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Competing for center field job•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Moving to left field in 2019•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Heads to bench Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...