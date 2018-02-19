Reds' Scott Schebler: May see more bench time in four-man OF rotation
Schebler could act as a reserve outfielder more frequently now that the Reds plan to employ a four-man rotation in the outfield in 2018, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Jesse Winker's emergence as a legitimate big-league option last season forced Cincinnati's hand in this issue. Schebler certainly has good things going his way, such as his versatility to play all three outfield spots and his 30-homer campaign in 2017. That said, his batting average was quite low last season, and his strikeout rate continued to be an issue. Playing time could be fluid for the Reds, so it's worth monitoring throughout the season who's getting more innings in Cincinnati's crowded outfield.
