Reds' Scott Schebler: Might be out until September
Schebler (shoulder) might not return from the DL until September, MLB.com's Kyle Melnick reports.
Schebler has been shut down completely for another week, at which point he'll begin testing his shoulder to see if he can resume throwing. He'll almost certainly need another rehab assignment, and that could easily extend his DL trip until the end of the month.
