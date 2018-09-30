Reds' Scott Schebler: Moving to left field in 2019

The Reds intend to move Schebler from right field to left field in 2019, with Jesse Winker becoming the full-time right fielder, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

That Winker is going to play every day next season is hardly a surprise given his performance at the plate, but it is a bit of a surprise that he is taking over the slightly more demanding outfield position, given that Schebler generally is considered the better defensive outfielder.