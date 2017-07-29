Reds' Scott Schebler: Nagging shoulder injury

Manager Bryan Price said Saturday that the shoulder injury Schebler suffered in June has been a nagging issue, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This helps explain, at least in part, Schebler's immense struggles throughout the month of July (.146/.213/.305). It's not something that's expected to force Schebler to the DL, but it does sound like the injury will require semi-regular maintenance moving forward.

