Reds' Scott Schebler: Nearing activation
Schebler (elbow) is expected to return from the 10-day DL on Friday after playing in another minor-league game with Double-A Pensacola on Thursday, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Schebler has been sidelined since the beginning of April while dealing with an elbow injury, though he appears to be on the verge of activation heading into this weekend. Upon his return, expect Schebler to regain his status as the Reds' primary right fielder.
