Reds' Scott Schebler: No surgery needed for shoulder injury
Schebler was diagnosed with a bruised left rotator cuff and is not expected to need surgery to solve the issue, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Schebler landed on the disabled list Tuesday, and although it appears that he avoided the worst-case scenario in this instance, manager Bryan Price still expects him to miss a few weeks. No firm timetable for his return has come forth, although it's seems to be safe to rule the outfielder out until later in August. Jesse Winker will likely act as the primary right fielder until he's back in commission.
More News
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...