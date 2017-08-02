Reds' Scott Schebler: No surgery needed for shoulder injury

Schebler was diagnosed with a bruised left rotator cuff and is not expected to need surgery to solve the issue, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Schebler landed on the disabled list Tuesday, and although it appears that he avoided the worst-case scenario in this instance, manager Bryan Price still expects him to miss a few weeks. No firm timetable for his return has come forth, although it's seems to be safe to rule the outfielder out until later in August. Jesse Winker will likely act as the primary right fielder until he's back in commission.