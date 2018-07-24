Reds' Scott Schebler: Not expected back Wednesday
Schebler (shoulder) is not expected to return Wednesday against the Cardinals, Justin Williams of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Recent reports suggested that Schebler would be ready to return, but now that no longer appears to be the case. It's unclear how much longer he'll need or if he'll end up needing a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Could return Wednesday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Placed on disabled list•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Sitting out prior to All-Star break•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: X-rays negative, likely to rest Sunday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Not in Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...