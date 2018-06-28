Reds' Scott Schebler: Not in Thursday's lineup

Schebler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Schebler has been on fire with a .345/.402/.595 line with four home runs in 84 June at-bats, but will take a seat Thursday with Jesse Winker starting in right field and Adam Duvall in left field. Overall, Schebler is slashing .283/.355/.484 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 61 games.