Reds' Scott Schebler: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Schebler is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Schebler heads to the bench for a day off following 15 consecutive appearances in the starting lineup. In his place, Jose Peraza moves over to center while Patrick Kivlehan gets a start at the hot corner.
