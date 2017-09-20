Play

Reds' Scott Schebler: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Schebler is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Schebler heads to the bench for a day off following 15 consecutive appearances in the starting lineup. In his place, Jose Peraza moves over to center while Patrick Kivlehan gets a start at the hot corner.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast