Reds' Scott Schebler: Not starting Friday
Schebler (elbow) remains out of the Reds' lineup Friday against the Pirates.
The Reds were reportedly hopeful that Schebler would be recovered from his sore elbow and able to return to the lineup Friday, but he's apparently not yet ready to go. Jesse Winker and Adam Duvall will continue to man the outfield corners for Cincinnati.
