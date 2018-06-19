Reds' Scott Schebler: Not starting Tuesday

Schebler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Schebler has been largely immune to the Reds' outfield rotation policy lately, starting 11 games in a row and 17 of Cincinnati's last 18. He's been on a tear, hitting .361/.400/.607 since the start of June, so he should continue to find himself in the lineup and atop the order on a near-everyday basis. Jesse Winker will get the start in right field Tuesday, with Adam Duvall starting in left.