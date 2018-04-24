Reds' Scott Schebler: Not starting Tuesday

Schebler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Braves.

Schebler had started three straight games since returning from the disabled list, but he'll sit for Jesse Winker on Tuesday. In 26 plate appearances so far this year, Schebler is hitting .292/.346/.583, with two home runs and just two strikeouts.

