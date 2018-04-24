Reds' Scott Schebler: Not starting Tuesday
Schebler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Braves.
Schebler had started three straight games since returning from the disabled list, but he'll sit for Jesse Winker on Tuesday. In 26 plate appearances so far this year, Schebler is hitting .292/.346/.583, with two home runs and just two strikeouts.
More News
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...