Reds' Scott Schebler: Not yet throwing in games

Schebler (shoulder) started as the designated hitter for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, but is still not ready to throw in games, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Once Schebler is cleared to throw, he will be back with the Reds, but for now he will get to stay fresh at the plate at Triple-A. It was announced that Jesse Winker (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season, so upon Schebler's return, he could see a slight uptick in playing time, although he was already getting close to everyday at-bats, only sitting against lefties.