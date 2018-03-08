Reds' Scott Schebler: Occasional starts in center field
Schebler will be the one who mans center field for the Reds when Billy Hamilton gets a day off in their four-man outfield rotation, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "Any time Billy Hamilton is your starting center fielder and you're giving him a day off, it would be hard to find a comparable player to defend the way Billy does," manager Bryan Price said. "But Scott, I think, has good instincts in center field. He's not Billy Hamilton, but it's not like we're putting some rookie kid out there that doesn't know the routes and hasn't played the position. I think he'll do a fine job there."
This gives Schebler an advantage over Jesse Winker and Adam Duvall in terms of potential playing time in this rotation. It's noteworthy that the Reds didn't mention Ben Revere in this conversation, viewing him instead as a reserve instead of as one in a rotation.
