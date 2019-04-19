Reds' Scott Schebler: On bench Friday

Schebler is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

Schebler finds himself on the bench for the third time in the last four games as he is 1-for-16 over his last seven contests. Matt Kemp, Jesse Winker and Yasiel Puig will cover the outfield from left to right for the Reds on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories