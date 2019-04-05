Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of Friday's lineup

Schebler is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

Schebler returns to the bench Friday after collecting his first hit of the season in Thursday's loss to the Pirates as he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Jesse Winker grabs the start in center field as the Cincinnati outfield continues to struggle offensively.

