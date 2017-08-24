Play

Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of lineup Thursday

Schebler is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Schebler will retreat to the bench following four straight starts, going 5-for-17 (.294 average) with one home run and two RBI during that span. In his place, Jesse Winker draws a start in right.

