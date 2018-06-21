Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of lineup Thursday

Schebler is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Schebler will retreat to the bench after picking up a pair of hits during Wednesday's game versus the Tigers. Over the past 17 games, the outfielder is slashing .361/.403/.625 with four home runs and 10 RBI. Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton and Jesse Winker will man the outfield for the series opener.

