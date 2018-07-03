Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Schebler is not in the lineup versus the White Sox on Tuesday.

Schebler will receive a day off following four straight starts in the outfield, including a 2-for-3 showing with a home run and a double during Monday's victory. In his place, Jesse Winker will start in right field and Adam Duvall gets the nod in left.

