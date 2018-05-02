Reds' Scott Schebler: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Schebler is not in Wednesday's starting nine versus Milwaukee.

Schebler will receive a standard day off following seven straight starts in the outfield. In his stead, Jesse Winker will man right field and hit atop the order for the series finale. Over 15 games this season, Schebler is hitting .309/.356/.527 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

