Reds' Scott Schebler: Outstanding spring continues
Schebler homered in the first inning of Monday's spring training game against the Rockies' Kyle Freeland. He entered the game hitting hitting .412/.621/.647 this spring.
To the extent that spring training stats matter for job battles, Schebler has done well to state his case. He's still battling Nick Senzel for the starting center field job, and he could still earn playing time otherwise in left field should Senzel start the year with the big club. That would necessarily mean that Jesse Winker sits, however, and manager David Bell said earlier that he wants Winker to get 450+ at-bats.
