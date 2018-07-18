Reds' Scott Schebler: Placed on disabled list
Schebler was put on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.
Schebler exited Saturday's game against St. Louis and was forced to stay on the bench during Sunday's series finale due to the issue. This move was backdated to Sunday, so he will be eligible to come off the shelf next Wednesday. The Reds have yet to comment on a timetable for his absence, though an X-ray last weekend confirmed that there was no structural damage to his shoulder. The club will make a corresponding roster move prior to Friday's contest versus the Pirates.
