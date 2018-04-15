Reds' Scott Schebler: Playing rehab game Sunday

Schebler (elbow) is scheduled to play a rehab game with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Schebler is clearly making notable progress in his elbow rehab. If all goes according to plan in his rehab appearance(s), the slugging outfielder could return to the field during the team's upcoming series against the Brewers beginning Monday.

