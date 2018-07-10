Reds' Scott Schebler: Posts four hits

Schebler went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in the Reds' 7-5 win over the Indians on Monday.

Schebler's three-run blast in top of the ninth -- his 12th of the season -- provided a critical cushion for the Reds, who gave up four runs in the bottom half of the inning to turn an easy victory into a squeaker. The Reds' four-man outfield rotation will occasionally cost Schebler starts against left-handed pitching, but those days off haven't hurt his bottom line. The 27-year-old has raised his batting average 50 points from a season ago and his on pace to match or surpass his run and RBI totals from his breakout 2017 campaign.