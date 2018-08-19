Reds' Scott Schebler: Rehab assignment beginning Monday
Schebler (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Monday and is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Schebler has been out for over a month after spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder. He'll play two or three rehab games with Pensacola before returning to Cincinnati, barring setbacks.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Could begin rehab Sunday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Resumes throwing•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Hopes to return by next weekend•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Might be out until September•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Shut down from throwing•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Still not in outfield on rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...