Reds' Scott Schebler: Rehab assignment beginning Monday

Schebler (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Monday and is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Schebler has been out for over a month after spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder. He'll play two or three rehab games with Pensacola before returning to Cincinnati, barring setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories