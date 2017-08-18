Play

Reds' Scott Schebler: Reinstated from disabled list Friday

Schebler (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

Schebler will rejoin the big-league club prior to Friday's game against the Braves, although he's not in the lineup for the series opener. The outfielder was able to partake in three rehab games over the past few days, and should be ready to resume a full-time role immediately.

