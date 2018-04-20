Reds' Scott Schebler: Remains out Friday

Schebler (elbow) will not return to the lineup Friday against St. Louis.

It sounds like he may be still be activated, as John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Schebler was spotted in the Reds' clubhouse Friday afternoon. However, it seems he will return initially to a bench role before slotting back into the lineup Saturday against Carlos Martinez. Schebler, who has been battling right ulnar nerve irritation, went 2-for-15 with Triple-A Louisville during his four-game rehab assignment.