Reds' Scott Schebler: Remains out Saturday

Schebler (elbow) is again not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Pirates.

Schebler has been out since Monday with a sore elbow. There had been reports in the past two days that his return to the lineup was imminent, but he remains on the bench. He's now been out for six days, over half of the minimum time required for a stay on the disabled list, though there have been no reports stating that a DL stint is imminent.