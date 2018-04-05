Reds' Scott Schebler: Remains out Thursday
Schebler is not in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Pirates.
Schebler was expected to return to the lineup Thursday, but it appears his ailing elbow isn't back to full health as initially expected. The Reds will give him another day off to rest, allowing Jesse Winker, Adam Duvall and Billy Hamilton to patrol the outfield once again.
More News
-
Four pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...