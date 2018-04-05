Reds' Scott Schebler: Remains out Thursday

Schebler is not in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Pirates.

Schebler was expected to return to the lineup Thursday, but it appears his ailing elbow isn't back to full health as initially expected. The Reds will give him another day off to rest, allowing Jesse Winker, Adam Duvall and Billy Hamilton to patrol the outfield once again.

