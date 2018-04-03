Reds' Scott Schebler: Remains out Tuesday
Schebler (elbow) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.
Schebler was scratched from Monday's contest with elbow soreness, and it seems like the issue hasn't completed subsided yet. The Reds will deploy Adam Duvall in left field, Billy Hamilton in center and Jesse Winker in right for Tuesday's tilt, and they will likely continue to do so until Schebler is healthy again.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Scratched from lineup Monday•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits solo homer in loss•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Starting on Opening Day•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Occasional starts in center field•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: May see more bench time in four-man OF rotation•
-
Reds' Scott Schebler: Sits out Sunday•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...