Reds' Scott Schebler: Remains out Tuesday

Schebler (elbow) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.

Schebler was scratched from Monday's contest with elbow soreness, and it seems like the issue hasn't completed subsided yet. The Reds will deploy Adam Duvall in left field, Billy Hamilton in center and Jesse Winker in right for Tuesday's tilt, and they will likely continue to do so until Schebler is healthy again.

