Reds' Scott Schebler: Resumes throwing
Schebler (shoulder) resumed throwing Monday and did not experience any pain, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Schebler said Friday that once he resumes throwing he could be back within a few days. He's likely to head out on a rehab assignment once the team is confident his shoulder is ready. He has a chance to return by the end of the weekend, barring setbacks.
