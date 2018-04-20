Reds' Scott Schebler: Returns from DL on Friday

Schebler (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Though he's not in the lineup Friday, Schebler will still return from the disabled list ahead of Friday's game. He'll presumably rejoin the Reds' outfield rotation beginning with Saturday's contest. To make room for him on the active roster, southpaw Cody Reed was sent back to Triple-A.