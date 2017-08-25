Reds' Scott Schebler: Returns to action Friday
Schebler is batting seventh and playing right field Friday against the Pirates.
He'll displace Jesse Winker, who took his place Thursday. Schebler will continue serving as a fine power asset in all formats as long as he's in the lineup.
