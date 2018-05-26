Reds' Scott Schebler: Rides pine Saturday

Schebler is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Interim manager Jim Riggleman has loaded his lineup with mostly right-handed bats, with Adam Duvall and Brandon Dixon in the corners. Schebler had a nice month of April but he's taken a big step back in May (.200/.288/.314) and he's not quite an everyday player as the Reds continue to rotate their outfielders.

