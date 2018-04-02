Reds' Scott Schebler: Scratched from lineup Monday

Schebler has been scratched from Monday's game against the Cubs with a sore right elbow.

Adam Duvall will take Schebler's place in the lineup, hitting sixth and starting in left field (with Jesse Winker shifting to right field). It's unclear when Schebler picked up the injury or how serious the ailment is, but more should be known following the conclusion of Monday's contest.

