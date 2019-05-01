Reds' Scott Schebler: Sits for second straight

Schebler is out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday against the Mets.

Schebler's loss of playing time is hardly a surprise, as he's hitting .135 on the season and has just two hits in his last 14 games. He could be about to lose his starting spot entirely, as Nick Senzel's promotion is reportedly imminent. For Wednesday's game, Jesse Winker slides over to center field, with Derek Dietrich entering the lineup in left.