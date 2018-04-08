Reds' Scott Schebler: Sits out Sunday

Schebler (elbow) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Schebler is slated to miss his sixth consecutive game early in the season as he is still experiencing some side effects after being hit by a pitch on his right elbow last Sunday. Jesse Winker draws the start in right field against Jameson Taillon and the Pirates, while Schebler remains a true day-to-day case.

