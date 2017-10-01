Play

Reds' Scott Schebler: Sits out Sunday

Schebler is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

After appearing in 140 games this season, Schebler will make his way to the bench for the final tilt of the regular season. He'll finish the campaign with a .233 average and 30 home runs, good for a wRC+ of 100.

