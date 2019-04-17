Reds' Scott Schebler: Sitting again Wednesday

Schebler is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Schebler will sit for a second straight day as the Reds once again deploy an outfield consisting of Matt Kemp, Jesse Winker and Yasiel Puig (from left to right). There has been no word of any injury at this point; the Reds may simply be giving the 28-year-old an extended breather in an effort to get him going at the plate (.174/.255/.326 triple-slash through 15 games).