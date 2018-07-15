Reds' Scott Schebler: Sitting out prior to All-Star break

Schebler (shoulder) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Schebler avoided any structural damage to his right shoulder after crashing into a wall during Saturday's contest, but the Reds will err on the side of caution and hold the outfielder out in advance of the All-Star break. Adam Duvall will enter the lineup in Schebler's stead, starting in left field.

