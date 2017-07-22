Reds' Scott Schebler: Sitting out Saturday

Schebler is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Patrick Kivlehan will take over in right field and bat eighth against lefty Chris O'Grady. Schebler was hit by two pitches Friday, but he stayed in the game and there has been nothing yet to suggest his absence is related. The 26-year-old has been in a funk since the All-Star break, collecting just two hits (both singles) in 24 at-bats with 10 strikeouts.