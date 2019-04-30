Reds' Scott Schebler: Sitting out Tuesday

Schebler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Manager David Bell will go with an outfield consisting of Jesse Winker, Phillip Ervin and Yasiel Puig from left to right against lefty Jason Vargas. Schebler's days as a regular in this lineup are numbered; he's 2-for-34 over his last 14 games and batting .135/.273/.243 for the season. Jon Heyman of MLB Network suggests the Reds could call up top prospect Nick Senzel to take over in center field as soon as Friday.