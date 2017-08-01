Reds' Scott Schebler: Sitting out Tuesday

Schebler is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.

The Reds called up Jesse Winker from Triple-A earlier in the day Tuesday, so they'll deploy him in right field right out of the gate. Schebler has acted as the primary right fielder all season, but he only managed to put up a .136 batting average while striking out 27 times in 88 at-bats in the month of July. His nagging shoulder injury may be somewhat to blame for this downturn in production, although if he is unable to turn things around even when his shoulder is healthy, Winker could make the Reds employ an outfield rotation for the remainder of the season.