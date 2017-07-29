Reds' Scott Schebler: Sitting Saturday against Marlins

Schebler is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

With lefty Adam Conley due up for the Fish, Schebler will head to the bench in favor of Patrick Kivlehan in right field. Schebler hit his first home run since July 7 in the ninth inning of Friday's game, but he still has a ways to go to right the ship after a 3-for-45 start to the second half.