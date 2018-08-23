Reds' Scott Schebler: Slated to return Saturday

Schebler (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the Reds on Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Schebler, who has been on the DL since July 18 with a shoulder injury, has appeared in three minor-league rehab games with Double-A Pensacola over the past week. He's scheduled to play one more rehab game Thursday, and if everything checks out OK come Friday, it sounds like he'll be cleared to rejoin the big club ahead of Saturday's matinee contest. Prior to landing on the shelf, Schebler hit .278/.351/.470 with 12 homers across 76 games for the Reds.